DPS reverses decision on crime lab fees, sheriff drops prisoner fee

A week after the Texas Department of Public Safety announced local law enforcement agencies would be required to pay for use of the state crime labs, concerns expressed by rural police chiefs and sheriffs, including Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, has led to a reversal of the decision.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that he was requesting the DPS drop its request to charge fees for services provided by the state’s crime labs that had previously been offered at no cost to local agencies. Those services include forensic analysis performed on controlled substances, toxicology, DNA evidence submissions and biological specimens to detect the presence of alcohol at the state’s crime labs, according to DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“DPS’ crime lab is vital to the public safety of Texas,” Abbott said in the letter. “It provides expert analysis and testimony of physical evidence collected at crime scenes across the state. Under no circumstances will I allow the 13 crime labs that DPS operates across the state to be underfunded. However, I firmly believe it is premature to charge a fee at this time.”

Within hours, DPS Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Services Robert J. Bodisch sent a letter to law enforcement agencies announcing the department’s decision to continue to allow local law enforcement agencies to use the crime labs at no cost.

Akin had announced earlier this week he intended to begin charging DPS and other state agencies $50 per inmate per day to house their prisoners at the Wise County Jail in response to the new fee requirements from DPS. Akin said Friday that he “feels no reason to move forward with charging DPS” the prisoner fee.

