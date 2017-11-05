DPS releases ID in fatality

Joshua Walters, 34, of Forestburg was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Farm Roads 405 and 51 North.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening released the name of the motorcycle operator Sunday afternoon. Walters, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling eastbound on 455 and likely took a curve too fast, according to Bening. The motorcycle ran off the road and hit an embankment.

The trooper said it’s unclear when the accident occurred. A passerby spotted the motorcycle and called 911 around 10:25 p.m.