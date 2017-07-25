District considers architect contract

Alvord ISD trustees Tuesday voted to give Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown authority to negotiate a contract with architecture firm CADCO, naming the firm their choice to reconsider the district’s future construction options after its $13.6 bond package was defeated by voters in May.

The board had initially ranked the Abilene-based firm second behind Claycomb Associates in September when several firms made bids for the district’s May bond package.

“We’re just looking for a fresh set of eyes,” Brown said.

In other business, the board:

approved several student transfers;

discussed its campus and district improvement plans;

took no action on its property, auto and liability insurance with TASB; and

met in closed session to discuss personnel recommendations and Brown’s contract, but ultimately took no action

