District considers architect contract

Posted on July 25, 2017.


Alvord ISD trustees Tuesday voted to give Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown authority to negotiate a contract with architecture firm CADCO, naming the firm their choice to reconsider the district’s future construction options after its $13.6 bond package was defeated by voters in May.

The board had initially ranked the Abilene-based firm second behind Claycomb Associates in September when several firms made bids for the district’s May bond package.

“We’re just looking for a fresh set of eyes,” Brown said.

In other business, the board:

  • approved several student transfers;
  • discussed its campus and district improvement plans;
  • took no action on its property, auto and liability insurance with TASB; and
  • met in closed session to discuss personnel recommendations and Brown’s contract, but ultimately took no action

See Saturday’s Wise County Messenger for more information on the meeting.

