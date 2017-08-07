DISD proposes same tax rate

Following a budget workshop Monday, the Decatur School Board officially proposed keeping the 2017-2018 tax rate the same as the current rate.

The proposed rate is $1.34 per $100 of taxable value, which includes $1.04 for maintenance and operations and $0.30 for debt service. That would require the use of $16,000 in fund balance.

The proposed budget includes a 2 percent pay raise for teachers and sets first year teacher pay at $45,000, a $1,000 increase from last year.

A public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the DISD Board Room. The board will also adopt the budget and tax rate following that hearing.