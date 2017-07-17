Decatur ISD gets passing grade on state tests

Decatur students’ scores on last school year’s STAAR and end of course exams met or exceeded the state average in most cases, according to a report given to the school board Monday night by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Deidre Parish.

The passing rate, also known as the “approaches grade level” in the new performance labels, showed Decatur exceeding the state average in 19 of the 22 tests, and the other three were even with state averages. The highest level, known as “masters grade level,” showed the district scoring above the state average in 13 of the 22 tests.