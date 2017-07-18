Decatur, Heritage move game from Star

The Decatur Eagles will not be returning to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in the regular season this fall.

The school announced Tuesday that its game with Midlothian Heritage is being moved from the neutral site venue owned by the Dallas Cowboys to Decatur at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Decatur athletic director Mike Fuller said the game was moved after a price dispute with the Cowboys organization.

“The schools in the other two games backed out and it became just one game,” Fuller said. “The Cowboys then raised the price.”

The proposed new price went from $8,000 per school to $12,500, according to Fuller.

The rematch of last year’s week three game with Heritage was slated for 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Heritage won last year’s meeting 52-50 on a late field goal.

With the change, Decatur will now get five home games. The Eagles will play three of the first four games at Eagle Stadium.