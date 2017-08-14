Decatur Council aims to keep tax rate the same

The Decatur City Council Monday proposed a tax rate of 70.5 cents per $100 valuation, a fraction of a cent higher than the current rate of 70.3 cents. The city is expected to keep the same tax rate, since Decatur historically proposes a tax rate slightly higher than the one that is eventually adopted in order to provide budgetary wiggle room in case of something unexpected late in the budget process.

The proposed budget includes 2 percent salary increase for employees and a number of capital expenditures.

The council called for public hearings on the tax rate for 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 5 and on the budget for Sept. 5. The tax rate and budget will be approved at the Sept. 11 meeting.