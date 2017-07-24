Decatur City Council approves annexation

The Decatur City Council Monday approved a voluntary annexation of 163 acres of land southeast of the city.

The petition for voluntary annexation was brought by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC.

The council also voted to update the land use map of the property to industrial. It tabled action on zoning the property heavy industrial because a supermajority vote of the council was needed after the city’s planning and zoning commission by a 3-2 vote recommended denying the request due to concerns expressed by nearby landowners. One council member was absent Monday, preventing the possibility of a supermajority vote of 3/4 of the council needed to overrule the P&Z recommendation.