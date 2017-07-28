Cude to seek ninth term

By Kristen Tribe

County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Melton Cude announced Thursday he will seek a ninth term in office.

“I have served Wise County for 31 years in this capacity and am looking forward to continuing to serve our citizens as the judge of this court,” he said.

Cude said he has felt called to be a judge. He will run as a Republican in the March 2018 primary.

“Being a judge, you’re part of a conflict resolution system, and I like being in the middle of resolving conflict,” he said. “It’s a peace-making function.”

Cude said his office has an “excellent rapport with other county offices,” and he’s “pleasantly excited with the direction of the sheriff’s office under the leadership of Sheriff Lane Akin.”

“We have also always strived to make our court user-friendly to the large number of private attorneys who practice law in this court so that they conduct their business in a quick and efficient manner, conducive to justice,” Cude said. “I can’t thank my staff enough in making this office so efficient and productive.”

Between Cude and his staff, they have more than 100 years experience in the county court-at-law.

“I want to thank the citizens of Wise County for entrusting me with this office for all my previous years, and I promise to continue serving the citizens to the best of my ability for years to come,” he said. “I have been very fortunate to have had such a long and rewarding career in this office.”