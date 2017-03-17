Constable indicted on 9 counts

Wise County Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr was indicted Thursday on nine counts, including a third degree felony and multiple state jail felonies.

A grand jury indicted Parr of theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a third degree felony; abuse of official capacity greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony; and seven counts of tampering with government record defraud/harm, state jail felonies. All of the charges relate to Parr’s use of his county gas card and county vehicle.

According to the indictments, the theft and abuse of official capacity charges stem from Parr using fuel purchased with his county gas card for “non governmental purposes.”

The theft charge would normally be a state jail felony but was enhanced because Parr is an elected official. If convicted, the punishment range is two to 10 years in the state penitentiary and a fine up to $10,000.

The punishment range for abuse of official capacity is six months to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The indictments state Parr knowingly made false entries in the fuel mileage log for his county vehicle by regularly entering his mileage as “1,” resulting in the tampering with government record charges, each of which carries potential jail time of six months to two years and a fine up to $10,000.

Court documents say Parr’s conduct resulting in the indictments occurred between April 17, 2013, and June 28, 2016.

