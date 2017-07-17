Church’s road paving project blocked by energy company

Victory Family Church in Decatur began work Monday on paving a road on their property that connects the church with the Victory Christian Academy, but a barbed wire fence was placed over the road near the location of a well head owned by Texxoll Operating.

Church officials say they have maintained the gravel road since 2003 and want to make the road safer by paving it. Associate Pastor Chris Bates said the church was shocked when safety crews from Texxoll arrived last Thursday to put up the fence, effectively blocking the road to through traffic four days before construction work began.

Zac Martin, manager of the land department for Texxoll, said they have long had concerns about the church using the road, part of which was originally built by the company from Walnut Street to the well site prior to the church’s construction. He said the well head is too close to the road and is a safety hazard.

The church’s Facebook page encouraged church members to contact the company and voice their concerns.

