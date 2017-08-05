Chico home destroyed in fire

By Kristen Tribe

A house just outside Chico was destroyed by fire Saturday night, despite the best efforts of five local volunteer fire departments.

The fire was first reported at 8:40 p.m. Chico Assistant Fire Chief Josh Richey said when his crews arrived only the back room of the house was on fire, but it spread quickly through the structure, which is on County Road 1550 near County Road 1557.

The fire spread from the house to a neighboring pasture, burning about 5 acres.

In addition to Chico, Alvord, Bridgeport, Crafton and Sand Flat fire departments were also called to the scene, as well as Wise County’s Rescue 1, a sheriff’s deputy and a Department of Public Safety trooper.

One woman lived in the home, but her name was not released at the scene. The Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate. More information will be posted as it’s available.