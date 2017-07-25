Certified tax values released

Certified tax values rose throughout most of the county this year, buoyed by increases in real estate values across the board.

According to the certified values released by Chief Appraiser Mickey Hand, Wise County will see an overall increase of 3.1 percent, bringing total taxable values to $6,434,419,903. The county’s real estate values increased by 11.1 percent with $135,043,569 in new construction.

All Wise County cities and all school districts with the exception of Slidell ISD saw an overall increase in values.

The city of Newark saw the most positive growth with an overall increase of 18.3 percent. The town will earn 19.7 percent more in real estate value this year. Bridgeport sits at the bottom of the list, but the city still saw an overall increase of 1.2 percent for a total of $363,692,278 in taxable values, with nearly $3 million in new construction.

Decatur’s values increased by 5.4 percent overall, bringing the city’s total taxable value to $644,701,301, the most of any Wise County town. Decatur’s real estate values were upped by 7 percent.

For more, see the Wednesday, July 26 edition of the Messenger.