Bridgeport proposes tax rate

Bridgeport City Council voted Monday to propose a tax rate of 63.9 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year.

The city will hold two public hearings, on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31, before adopting the rate. The tax rate for fiscal year 2017-2018 is scheduled to be adopted at the council’s Sept. 11 meeting.

Though Monday’s agenda called for proposing a rate of 66.45 cents per $100 valuation, the council decided not to raise taxes during discussions at the city’s budget workshop.

For more on the meeting, see the midweek Messenger.