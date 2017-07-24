Bridgeport awarded development grant

Bridgeport has been awarded a Rural Business Development Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture in the amount of $232,000, the city announced Monday. Grant funds will be used to continue a series of paving and landscaping improvements known as the Halsell Street Revitalization Project in the 1200 block of Halsell Street.

In addition to the awarded funds, the city will contribute $15,000 to the project.

According to the city, the project will continue similar improvements in reconfiguring Halsell Street and will extend from midblock of 12th and Halsell to 13th and Halsell. These improvements include new pavement and reconfiguring striping, sidewalks on both the north and south sides of the street, lighting, landscaping and irrigation.

The city recently completed the first phase of the Halsell Street Revitalization Project.