Boyd proposes lower tax rate

Boyd City Council voted Tuesday to propose a tax rate of 55.4 cents per $100 valuation, 6 cents lower than last year’s rate.

If the city had kept the 2016-2017 rate of 61.9 cents per $100 valuation, the citizens could have called for a rollback election. The 55.4 cent rate keeps Boyd under the rollback threshold.

City Administrator Greg Arrington explained that although the proposed rate will raise $37,000 less in property taxes, that difference should be made up in sales taxes.

