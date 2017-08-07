Board approves pay raises

Chico ISD trustees Monday unanimously approved a 2 percent raise for salaried employees and a 3 percent raise for hourly employees.
The board also approved changes to the district’s salary schedule.
In other business, the board:
- Heard the district’s projected revenue and proposed expenditures and a report on its certified taxable value;
- proposed a $0.25116 debt service tax rate to cover the district’s $1.8 million bond package approved by voters in May. Superintendent Don Elsom said he anticipates settling on a lower rate when the district finalizes its bond sales later this month. The district’s proposed maintenance and operation rate is $1.04; and
- approved TeleMedicine as an employee benefit for the 2017-2018 school year. The service will allow employees to phone doctors without charge. See more information from the meeting with budget figures and quotes later this week in Wednesday’s Wise County Messenger.