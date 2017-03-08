Bland named lone finalist for Snyder ISD superintendent

Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland was named the lone finalist for the Snyder ISD superintendent position Tuesday night.

The board in Snyder will have to wait 21 days to officially name Bland superintendent, but Bland told the Messenger Wednesday that he plans to accept the job.

“My wife and I both, both our families are in West Texas, and this puts us about an hour away from her mother,” Bland said.

The Bridgeport school board will meet Thursday, March 23, and Bland said he expects the timeline of his resignation and exit to be discussed then.

Bland has been superintendent of Bridgeport since 2006.

“When you’ve been somewhere 11 years you’ve made some friends but probably some enemies, too. I don’t care what the enemies say, but I do care about the friends,” Bland said. “It’s bittersweet.”