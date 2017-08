By | Published

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board, Tax Rates

Bridgeport School Board voted Monday to propose a tax rate of $1.24 per $100 valuation for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Under the proposal the maintenance and operations rate will be $1.04 per $100 valuation, with the debt service rate at 20 cents.

The board plans to adopt both the budget and tax rate Aug. 28. There will be another regular meeting Aug. 14 and a budget workshop Aug. 21.