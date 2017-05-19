Two transported from wreck on 287

An Alabama couple was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth from an accident on U.S. 287 just south of Alvord in front of the Navigator Truck Stop.

Stewart Pedigo, 57, and his wife Stephanie were take to hospital after their GMC pickup collided with a tanker truck blocking the roadway shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

The tanker truck driven by Michael Bondillian of Lake Charles, La. had pulled out of the Navigator and attempted to cross the highway to go northbound on U.S. 287, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Justin Little. Pulling out of the station the tanker blocked the southbound lanes and was struck by the pickup, Little added.

The accident shut down southbound lanes of U.S. 287 until 12:30 Saturday morning.