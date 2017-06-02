5 hurt in Rhome wreck

Five people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck in Rhome Friday afternoon. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. during a downpour on U.S. 81/287 near County Road 4838. Rhome Police Officer Brody Brown said a pickup was southbound on U.S. 81/287 when it hydroplaned into the northbound lanes where it struck a northbound van. The driver of the pickup was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The driver of the van was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth while three children in the van were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. No names were available at the scene. Rhome Volunteer Fire Department and Wise County EMS responded to the scene.