2 hurt in motorcycle wreck

A Bridgeport man and a 14-year-old family member were both seriously injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck around 10:45 a.m. Sunday near Alvord. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said a motorcycle operated by Rocky Leon Littrell, 64, of Bridgeport was westbound on Farm Road 1655 about a mile west of Alvord when the motorcycle ran off the side of the road for an unknown reason. Helicopter ambulances were called for both Littrell and his 14-year-old passenger. Littrell was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with possible life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with a broken arm. Elliott said the two were planning to participate in the Wise County Toy Run that started in Decatur at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Wise County EMS, Alvord Fire Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.