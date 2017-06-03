2 hurt in Friday night crash

The driver and a passenger of an SUV were flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth Friday night following a crash east of Rhome. According to DPS officers at the scene, the SUV was turning into the Shale Creek neighborhood at the light on Texas 114 at the entrance to the neighborhood when it was struck by a westbound 18-wheeler around 9 p.m. The impact knocked the SUV into the light pole. The two occupants of the SUV were trapped for nearly an hour before rescuers could free them. Westbound traffic was shut down for close to three hours while the wreck was cleared. No names were available at the scene.