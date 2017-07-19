1 injured in wreck

One man was injured late Tuesday night when his vehicle plunged from the bridge on County Road 4668, also known as Bobo Crossing.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeff Johnson said a witness at the scene told him she was cut off by a sports car at the Farm Road 718 intersection just before midnight. The witness said the car sped westbound on 4668 where Johnson said evidence indicates it caught the bridge’s guardrail with its right tires, riding the guard rail to the bridge’s concrete barrier and tipping off into the river bottom below. It’s not clear why the vehicle left the roadway, he said.

The vehicle landed on the front edge of its roof and flipped, coming to rest right-side-up with its roof crushed. Firefighters extricated the driver. He taken via air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries.

The driver’s name has been withheld pending an update on his condition. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

Boyd and Newark Fire Departments, Wise County EMS and Wise County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.