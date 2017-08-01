1 injured in rollover wreck

An injured man was flown from the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover wreck near Alvord Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on Farm Road 1655 around one mile north of Alvord.

Texas Department of Public Safety Corp. Lantz Elliott said the driver of the 18-wheeler was southbound on FM 1655 and either fell asleep behind the wheel or took the curve too fast, coming off the road. The 18-wheeler rolled, partially ejecting the driver, who was flown to Denton City Medical by Air Evac Lifeteam 68. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

DPS, Lifeteam 68, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Emergency Medical Services and Alvord Volunteer Fire Department responded.