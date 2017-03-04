1 injured in morning wreck

One person was injured when their Chevy Equinox SUV ran under the back of an 18-wheeler just before 6 Saturday morning.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 near County Road 1171 north of Decatur.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeremy Pope said investigators weren’t yet sure why the vehicles collided. A 100-yard trail of debris down the road’s shoulder indicated the smaller vehicle was dragged after the wreck.

The driver of the SUV was extricated by emergency crews and taken by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur before being flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Pope said the driver was coherent and left the vehicle under his own power once his door was removed.

The driver’s identity has been withheld pending an update on his condition. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Decatur Fire Department and Wise County EMS responded to the wreck.