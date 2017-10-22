1 injured in house fire

One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in a residential neighborhood in Bridgeport late Saturday night. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at a home on Shady Oaks. Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said his officers arrived to find a porch area on fire. They attempted to make entry into the home but could not due to heavy smoke. Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Paradise and Runaway Bay fire departments were called to the scene along with Wise County EMS. The fire was extinguished around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More information will be posted as it is available.