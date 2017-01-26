1 injured in 18-wheeler wreck

One man was injured when his 18-wheeler ran off the road and struck an electrical pole just before noon Thursday.



Texas Department of Safety State Trooper Patrick Garcia said the truck ran off U.S. 380 just west of Farm Road 1655 for unknown reasons, driving into the ditch on the north side of the road, where it hit a culvert before striking and severing the pole. Garcia said a charged line fell on the cab’s roof and burned a light, which alerted crews the truck wasn’t safe to approach.

“Paramedics were alerted to a live wire because it burned that light,” Garcia said.

Wise County Fire Marshall Chuck Beard also responded to the wreck and used a device to test the electricity coming from the downed line. Beard said the company operating the line shut it down, which gave emergency crews access to the driver inside.

The driver’s name has been withheld pending an update on his condition. He was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Wise County EMS, Bridgeport Fire Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the wreck. Traffic was briefly limited to one lane while emergency crews were on scene. The road reopened fully just before 1 p.m.