Wednesday, August 23, 2017

COOLER, WITH RAIN CHANCES — A cool front has brought cooler temperatures to Wise County. Highs for the rest of the week are expected to be in the mid-80s. The forecast also includes a 50 percent chance of storms overnight, and slight rain chances remain in the forecast each day through Saturday. Overnight rainfall totals included Overnight rainfall totals included 0.65 of an inch in Alvord, 0.6 in Cottondale, 0.52 in Bridgeport, 0.4 in Greenwood and 0.17 in Rhome.

BOIL NOTICE LIFTED — The City of Bridgeport has lifted the boil water notice that had been in effect since Saturday following a water line break. It is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption.

DECATUR, ALVORD, NORTHWEST VOLLEYBALL PICK UP WINS — Playing the 3A state runner-up Tuesday night, the Decatur Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets. The Lady Eagles quickly turned the deficit into a signature victory, winning the final three games. Decatur won 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-10. Autumn Finney led the Decatur comeback with 17 kills. Callisburg outlasted Boyd in five sets (25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10). Jordyn Todd buried 15 kills for the Lady Yellowjackets. Laney Pellegrini and Jacey Cate landed 13 apiece. Christina Thomas put down 11 kills to lead the Alvord Lady Bulldogs to a sweep of Gold-Burg Tuesday night. Alvord won 25-14, 25-13, 25-15. The Chico Lady Dragons fell in four games to Petrolia Tuesday, 25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-20. The Northwest Lady Texans swept Mansfield Summit Tuesday, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20. Bailey Tompkins hit .478 and buried 13 kills on 23 attacks. Ponder beat Paradise 25-16, 25-15, 25-19. Harley Mayfield had eight kills. Lindsay beat Bridgeport.

WASHER TOURNAMENT — The Rhome Veterans Group is having a washer and corn hole tournament 10 a.m. Saturday in the backyard of the Rhome Public Library, 265 W BC Rhome Ave. There will be cash prizes and refreshments for sale. The tournament benefits the library and Rhome Veterans. There is a discount for early entry. Go to rhomeveterans.org. Entries will also be accepted the day of the tournament before 9:30 a.m. Call 817-636-2826 or 817-636-2292.

BEEKEEPING 101 – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting Beekeeping 101 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Speakers will discuss how to get started beekeeping, managing hives, ag exemption and more. Cost is $10. Call the Extension office to sign up, 940-627-3341.

QUILT SHOW — The Wise County Quilt Guild is having a quilt show noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin St. Admission is free with two canned goods or a monetary donation for Wise Area Relief Mission. There will be several vendors, hourly door prizes and demonstrations, a silent auction, as well as a bake sale and country store. Visit wisecountyquiltguild.blogspot.com.

TASTE OF WISE — The 7th Annual Taste of Wise is 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Decatur Conference Center. Sample appetizers, drinks and dishes from local restaurants. Tickets are $10. They’re available online at tasteofwise.eventbrite.com or at iOffice, the Wise County Messenger and the conference center.

TEACHER RETIREMENT — A retirement celebration in honor of Maralyn Harveson is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport. A short program will be given at 3 p.m. Former students may send letters, memories or photos to mrshmemories@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 221, Bridgeport, TX 76426.

BASEBALL SIGN-UPS — Wise County Special Needs Baseball is accepting registrations for the 2017 fall season, which starts Sept. 30. Register online at made2thrive.com or email m2tbranches@gmail.com. Register by Sept. 2 to avoid a late fee. Call Emily Pivoda, 830-279-8481.

HEALTH FORUM MEETING — Due to inservice at the Weatherford College Wise County campus, the Wise County Health Forum monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday has been moved to the Decatur Conference Center.

FUNERALS — Services for David Oaks, 49, and Sharon Murphy, 77, both of Rhome are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Vicki Cheves, 66, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Cilfredo “Sonny” Garces, 78, of Paradise is pending at Jones-Bridgeport.