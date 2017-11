Layton Shelton and Easton Vanover scored 14 points apiece to lead the Slidell Greyhounds to a 71-68 victory over No. 7 Graford Tuesday.

Five Greyhounds finished in double figures. Shelby Johnson had 12, Brady Vanover 11 and Hunter Horner 10.

Easton Vanover drained a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Slidell to a 35-29 halftime lead. The Greyhounds held on the rest of the way. Shelton scored eight in the final quarter to secure the victory.