May Election Results

City council and school board elections are today. Wise County has several contested races, as well as three bond elections, a water district decision and the issue of tax assignment, all on various ballots. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. A list of election day polling places, as well as what will appear on each ballot, was featured in the midweek Wise County Messenger.
|ALVORD ISD: $13.6 Milion Bond
|For
|TBA
|Against
|TBA
|CITY OF AURORA: Mayor
|Janet Derting
|TBA
|Terry Solomon
|TBA
|BOYD ISD: Place 1
|Martin Cain
|TBA
|Rebecca Parr
|TBA
|BOYD ISD: Place 3
|Krista Barber
|TBA
|Kyle Erwin
|TBA
|Toby Miller
|TBA
|BRIDGEPORT ISD: Place 7
|Jessie DeLuna
|TBA
|Linda Duck
|TBA
|CHICO ISD: $1.8 Milion Bond
|For
|TBA
|Against
|TBA
|CITY OF CHICO: Mayor
|Roger Mead
|TBA
|Euell Rackley
|TBA
|Colleen Self
|TBA
|DECATUR ISD: Place 4
|Misti Davie
|TBA
|Glen Harrison
|TBA
|Rex Hoskinson
|TBA
|CITY OF DECATUR: Water Supply District
|For
|TBA
|Against
|TBA
|CITY OF NEWARK: Reassignment of Half-Cent Sales Tax
|For
|TBA
|Against
|TBA
|NORTHWEST ISD: $399 Million Bond
|For
|TBA
|Against
|TBA
|CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY: Three At-Large Council Seats
|Deborah Lewis
|TBA
|Ricky McDonald
|TBA
|Jerry St. John
|TBA
|Dan Ticer
|TBA
|Wayne Wall
|TBA
|Berry White
|TBA