Embree finishes 36th, Ashmore 83rd in 4A race

By Richard Greene | Published Sunday, November 5, 2017

As the last race of a steamy, warm afternoon, the 4A boys faced the toughest conditions on the Old Settlers Park course in Round Rock Saturday.

Decatur sophomores Gabe Embree and Matthew Ashmore fought their way around the course to post strong finishes.

Embree ran 17:09 to finish 36th. Ashmore garnered 83rd, running 17:46.

“It was hot and miserable,” Ashmore said. “I gave it all that I had. You try to do everything before to be ready for it.”

Ashmore finished 17th at the 4A Region II meet to qualify for state as an individual. Embree was 24th at regionals and earned the final individual state bid.

San Elizario’s Edwin Gomez won the race in 15:36 4A title, sprinting away from Kaufman’s Christian Rivera to win by 22 seconds.