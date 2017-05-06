Elder tosses no-hitter in 14-0 Decatur win

Decatur ace Bryce Elder needed only 47 pitches to get through five no-hit innings Friday in the opening game of the 4A Region II bi-district series against Dallas Pinkston.

The Eagles provided Elder with plenty of run support in a 14-0 victory.

Decatur will look to close out the series at noon Saturday at home.

Elder struck out eight and faced the minimum 15 hitters with the lone batter to reach base against him on a walk in the fifth inning being thrown out on the bases.

Decatur scored four in the opening inning with Wilson Hicks knocking in three on a double to right.

Hicks finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs.

The Eagles plated 10 in the second with run-scoring doubles by Derek Potts, Tyler Ticknor and Trey Penny.