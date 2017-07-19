Year in review: Paradise – Panthers find starting point

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Over his first year at Paradise, Ronnie Gage found a common thread throughout each of the school’s athletic programs.

“Paradise kids compete hard – boys and girls. There’s not a lack of willingness to work and compete,” Gage said.

To the veteran coach and athletic director, that provides a great base to build on heading into 2017-18.

“Coming in new it takes some time to win their trust and lay a good foundation,” Gage said. “We’ve got the kids to buy-in. It helps the kids are not afraid to work.”

The Panthers’ girls basketball and baseball teams made the postseason in 2016-17 out of tough 8-3A districts.

Chad Woodard led the Lady Panthers to a 19-12 season in his first year at the helm. Paradise fell to Brock in the first round of the playoffs after taking third in district.

Nick Pike’s Panthers won four of their final six games to finish fourth in the 8-3A playoff district and grab a playoff spot. The Panthers fell to Brock in a bi-district series.

On the football field, the Panthers finished 4-6. Paradise suffered three losses by 12 points or less in District 4-3A Division I, including a gut-wrenching setback to Breckenridge to start league play.

“We were so close to having an outstanding year,” Gage said. “The Breckenridge game left a bitter taste in our mouths. The kids fought so hard. Against Boyd, we were able to get going and finished well.

“We’ve had a successful offseason and got better.”

BEST TEAM: THE PARADISE LADY PANTHERS CROSS COUNTRY

The Paradise Lady Panthers’ string of state appearances ended with their eighth-place finish in the tough 3A race at the Region I meet, but it did not take away from a strong year.

Paradise took second at the District 8-3A meet with 56 points. The Lady Panthers put five runners in the top 21.

During the season, the Lady Panthers won a meet and finished second five times.

BEST SURPRISE: PARADISE GIRLS BASKETBALL

With only one full-time starter back and a new head coach, the Lady Panthers fought through a tough district to make the playoffs.

Paradise went 10-4 in 8-3A with the only losses coming against region semifinalist Bowie and area finalist Jacksboro.

ONE CHANGE

The Paradise Lady Panthers will have a new volleyball coach with Decatur graduate Danny Anderson taking over the program.

He is the school’s only new head coach.