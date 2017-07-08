Year in Review: Northwest – Texans make history

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Northwest

With every passing sports season throughout 2016-17, Northwest ISD Executive Athletic Director Joel Johnson found himself asking longtime colleague Gary Prescott a similar question about the Northwest Texans.

“They would accomplish something and I’d ask Coach Prescott, ‘Has Northwest ever done this or is this a first?'” Johnson said. “To say it was historic year is not an understatement. We’re proud of the year our students, teams and coaches had.”

Northwest broke down barriers and made history with the Texans football team recording its first playoff victory and boys basketball team reaching the state tournament.

In all, every Northwest team reached the postseason with the exception of the softball team.

“Even the softball team was in it until the last game of the year,” Johnson said.

The boys basketball and baseball teams won District 6-5A crowns. The Texans baseball squad reached the region quarterfinal.

In individual sports, Northwest also shined. The boys cross country team reached the state meet and Caden McDonald captured the gold medal in the discus.

While it was tremendous year for the school, Johnson is quick to point out that 2017-18 will be a new year and starting point.

“We tell our coaches when we get there in August that what happened last year doesn’t carry over,” Johnson said. “We want to continue adding to the standard and high expectations at Northwest.”

BEST TEAM: NORTHWEST BOYS BASKETBALL

Led by super sophomore Avery Anderson, the 6-5A MVP and all-state guard, the Texans captured the league title and rolled through the playoffs all the way to San Antonio.

The Texans went 32-6, falling to Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A semifinal.

Northwest will be primed for another big run in 2018 with four of their five starters returning, including Anderson, who averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

BEST SURPRISE: NORTHWEST FOOTBALL

The Texans finished second in 6-5A behind an explosive offense led by junior quarterback Prince Mavula, senior receiver Gavin Holmes and running back Syrus Moore.

Northwest made school history, rallying from 23-0 deficit to beat Denton 31-29 for the Texans’ first playoff victory.

Northwest’s season ended at 10-2 with a 31-13 loss to Colleyville Heritage in the area round.

NO CHANGES

Johnson was proud to report that as of Monday all the school’s head coaches were returning.

“Everyone’s back. That stability will help,” Johnson said.