Wrestling: Kumlien wins title

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Northwest’s Michael Kumlien defeated Frisco Liberty’s Jonathan Green Saturday to win the 5A state title in the 132-pound division at the University Interscholastic League’s wrestling championship.

Kumlien was one of three medalists for Northwest.

Schon Ausman of Newark finished third in the 145s, beating Carter-Riverside’s Erik Pachecho in the third-place match.

In the girls 165-pound division, Andrenae Carter brought home the bronze. She won the third-place match over Huntsville Kiya Jones by fall.