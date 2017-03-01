SPORTS HEADLINES

Wrestling: Kumlien wins title

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Tags: , ,

Northwest’s Michael Kumlien defeated Frisco Liberty’s Jonathan Green Saturday to win the 5A state title in the 132-pound division at the University Interscholastic League’s wrestling championship.

Kumlien was one of three medalists for Northwest.

Schon Ausman of Newark finished third in the 145s, beating Carter-Riverside’s Erik Pachecho in the third-place match.

In the girls 165-pound division, Andrenae Carter brought home the bronze. She won the third-place match over Huntsville Kiya Jones by fall.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?