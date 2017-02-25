Wrestling: Carrying on family tradition – Ausman looks to follow in sister’s footsteps, win title

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Schon Ausman initially wanted to steer clear of getting on the wrestling mat where his older sister Jessie was an emerging star, looking to blaze his own trail in powerlifting.

But after a back injury stifled his lifting career and despite his original objections, he decided to give it a try at the suggestion of his sister.

“I didn’t want to be in the same sport as my sister,” he recalled. “I wanted to stray off and do my own thing. That’s why I did powerlifting and then hurt my back.

“My sister told me they needed someone in the 152s. I came out and tried it. I definitely loved it. The community was just great.”

Now, in his third season, the Newark resident and Northwest junior is trying to carry on a family legacy and bring home a state title. A year after Jessie capped her career with a state title, Schon started competition Friday in the 5A 145-pound class at the University Interscholastic League wrestling championships.

“It’s cool to get to represent my family, sister and my mom who is into fujitsu,” he said. “My sister will be there, too, so it’ll be cool to show her how much I’ve done.”

Ausman, the 5A Region II champion, entered the state tournament with a season record of 47-4. He swept through regionals winning two matches by falls before outlasting Fort Worth Carter-Riverside’s Erik Pachecho in the finals 5-3.

“My finals match was fun. I barely got it, but won at the end,” he recalled.

Ausman is one of the division’s favorites, according to Northwest coach Dan McCready.

“He’s the No. 2 ranked kid and has a good chance to win it,” McCready said.

Ausman’s ascension to the top of his class has been rapid. He is only in his third year of wrestling. But McCready points out that he puts in the time at practice and with additional workouts.

“He’s willing to put in the time and go to extra workouts,” the coach said. “He’s always pushing himself to be better. He’s worked hard to be a student of the sport. He wrestles all summer and really only takes August off to recover.”

Ausman explains wrestling is a sport that requires a lot of time and dedication. In addition to wrestling in high school, he competes in Greco and freestyle wrestling at the club level.

“You’ve got to work all the time,” McCready said. “The club I go to after practices helps. That’s an extra two hours just getting more work in.”

After coaching both Ausmans, McCready sees similarities in how they wrestle but stressed they are vastly different in personality.

“Both are methodical in their matches,” McCready said. “But outside of that, they are night and day. He’s a lot more loose and relaxed. His sister was more serious.”

Along with winning a state title, Jessie Ausman graduated as Northwest’s valedictorian last spring.

“She was first in class and first in wrestling,” Schon Ausman said. “I’m more of a laid-back version. I still do well in school, but I’m not going for first in my class, more of just enough. In wrestling, we’re the same.”

Following his sister, he admits there is some pressure.

“I definitely want to be on the podium this year. If I can get to the finals, even better,” Ausman said.

It will be his second trip to state. Last year, he finished fifth at regionals and was an alternate for state. An injury to another qualifier got him inserted into the field.

“I practice with him now with the club I work with,” Ausman said.

He expects to draw from the experience of last year

“Knowing the background definitely helps. Just knowing how the situation is going to go,” Ausman said.