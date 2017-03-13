Wise Health System signs sponsor agreement with TMS

By Messenger Staff | Published Monday, March 13, 2017



Wise Health System has signed a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway to serve as the entitlement sponsor for April’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race and as the speedway’s official healthcare provider.

The five-year agreement is a multi-pronged sponsorship that is anchored by the entitlement rights for the XFINITY Series race that will be re-branded as the My Bariatric Solutions 300. The 300-mile, 200-lap race is scheduled for April 8, and will be televised live on FOX at 12:30 p.m.

Wise Health System also will be the “Official Healthcare Provider of Texas Motor Speedway” and that sponsor designation will provide enhanced medical equipment and services for the NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends, beginning with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500/My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR doubleheader on April 7-9. No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

Wise Health System, based in Decatur, Texas, provides inpatient and outpatient services at more than 100 locations in 11 counties in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including hospitals, primary care and specialty clinics, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, imaging centers and bariatric surgery program offices.

“We are extremely excited to join with the Texas Motor Speedway family and sponsor the ‘My Bariatric Solutions 300,’” Wise Health System CEO Steve Summers said. “My Bariatric Solutions, a service of Wise Health System, which offers a complete range of health services throughout North Texas, has provided weight control solutions to thousands from all over the nation over the last 10 years. We look forward to this new relationship and the opportunities that it brings.”