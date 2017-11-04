Windthorst stops Alvord

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

The Windthorst Trojans used a safety and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to put the Alvord Bulldogs away in a 49-21 victory Friday.

Koy Pennartz scored a pair of touchdowns and ran for 127 yards for the Trojans.

Alvord stayed in the game early, cutting a 33-7 Windthorst lead to 12 at the break with a pair of touchdowns late in the second quarter. Corbyn Cornell hit Karson Parker with a touchdown pass from six yards out. Chase DeWeese then returned an interception 66 yards.

Alvord couldn’t get closer, being shut out in the second half.

Cornell completed 12 of his 20 passes for 120 yards. He also rushed for 57 yards.

Alvord (1-8) will play rival Chico next week in the regular season finale to determine the third and fourth playoff seeds out of District 5-2A Division I.