Volleyball/Softball: Boyd pair help all-star squads to victories

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Boyd’s Dusty Crafton and Kristin Rasbury were part of winning efforts in all-star games at the Texas Girls Coaches Association clinic Tuesday in Austin.

Coaching the Blue team in the 1A-4A volleyball, Crafton led the squad to a win in five sets. The team took the fifth game 15-12.

Crafton is preparing for her fifth season at Boyd. Her Lady Yellowjackets reached the region quarterfinal last year and won their second straight district title.

In the 1A-4A softball game, Rasbury’s Red team won 8-4. Playing shortstop and second base, Rasbury reached on an error and struck out.

Rasbury was the Wise County softball MVP and will return for her senior season. Rasbury hit .389 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in leading Boyd to the second round of the playoffs.