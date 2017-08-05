Volleyball: Wrestling with adversity – Byers hopes for strong start after missing part of last year

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Late at night at church camp in July 2016, Jessica Byers and a fellow Chico classmate found themselves locked in a fun wrestling match.

“We thought it would be a good idea,” Byers recalled. “We were wrestling and I fell and tried to catch myself. My [left] elbow was dislocated and my arm snapped.”

The painful injury forced Byers to the sidelines for the start of the volleyball season as her Lady Dragon teammates started their run to the region tournament. Byers wasn’t able to rejoin the team until the start of District 10-2A play.

“It was awful getting to watch everyone play and not getting to be out there,” Byers said.

As a new season started this week, the Chico senior outside hitter was anxious for a fresh start.

“I’m happy to get to participate in two-a-days,” Byers said. “It was not fun being on the sidelines. You feel left out.”

Byers quickly recalls the date of the injury, July 18. When it happened, she thought she would just go to the hospital, get her elbow reset and would not miss any of the volleyball season she had spent the summer training for.

Instead, doctors had to place a metal plate and a couple of screws in the arm. Originally, recovery was expected to be relatively quick. But Byers experienced a setback with the nerves not firing in the arm to allow her to open her hand. She needed several weeks of physical therapy to fully recover and gain a full range of motion.

In early October, she was cleared to return to the court. Once back on the floor, it took her a while to get her timing back.

“I fell behind. Everything I did early in the summer, I felt was thrown away,” Byers said.

By the middle of October, Byers started rounding back into form. She put down 14 kills in a victory over Alvord.

She recorded six in the bi-district win over Collinsville and another six against Wolfe City in the region quarterfinals.

She finished the season with 135 kills and 23 blocks.

“She was a big factor for us,” said Chico coach Jody Carter. “Having her size and athletic ability was a big help.”

Carter expects even more out of Byers this season, especially after the Lady Dragons’ top two hitters – Raven Leal and Kiley Marburger – graduated. Byers will see time hitting in the middle and on the outside.

“Having her back is going to be a blessing, especially losing the height we lost,” Carter said. “She’ll be a threat for us. She’s probably been our hardest worker in the summer.”

After last year’s trip to the region semifinal, Byers wants to help guide another deep playoff run from the start of the season.

“Last year, we added three trophies,” Byers said. “To be satisfied, we have to get one last trophy.”

Back on the court, Byers has no plans to wrestle any time soon.

“Now, I’m a lot more careful,” Byers said.