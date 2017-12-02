Volleyball: Todd, Kostelecky make all-star team

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Boyd’s Jordyn Todd and Decatur’s Satasha Kostelecky found themselves on the opposite side of the net for a pair of non-district showdowns this past season.

This summer, the Wise County standouts will join forces on the same team. The two juniors were named to the 1A-4A Red squad for the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-star game. The game will be held during the TGCA Summer Clinic July 10-12 in Arlington.

Todd, the 8-3A Hitter of the Year, set the school record for kills in a season on the way to leading the Lady Yellowjackets to a third straight district title and first state tournament appearance. Todd buried 580 kills, hitting .252 for the season. She also served 44 aces and made 462 digs.

Kostelecky was named 9-4A Blocker of the Year in helping Decatur to the 4A Region II quarterfinal. She led the Lady Eagles with 131 blocks. Kostelecky also landed 212 kills, hitting .294 for the season.

Both were named to the TGCA all-state teams.

Todd was joined on the 3A squad by teammates Laney Pellegrini and Macee Valtr. Pellegrini recorded 264 kills, hitting .300. She also blocked 64 shots and made 126 digs. Valtr served a team-high 56 aces and buried 423 kills. She made 420 digs.