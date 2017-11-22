SPORTS HEADLINES

Volleyball: Todd earns spot on all-state tourney squad

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Tags: , ,

Worthy Recognition

WORTHY RECOGNITION – Boyd junior Jordyn Todd earned a spot on the 3A all-state tournament team. Todd had 18 kills and 18 digs in the 3A semifinal against Goliad. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

During last Thursday’s epic five-set 3A state semifinal against Goliad, Boyd’s Jordyn Todd buried 18 kills on 60 attacks, hitting .250.

Todd also made 18 digs and served a pair of aces as the Lady Yellowjackets fought back from down two sets to send the match to a tiebreaker. Goliad won the match 3-2 (25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11).

Goliad went on to win the 3A state title Saturday, beating Callisburg.

Todd was named to the 3A all-state tournament team following the 3A final. She joined Goliad’s Amaya Brown and Savannah Shaw, Callisburg’s Skylar Allen and Macie Satterwhite and East Bernard’s Jessica Rabius.

Brown was named the state tournament MVP.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.