Volleyball: Todd earns spot on all-state tourney squad

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017

During last Thursday’s epic five-set 3A state semifinal against Goliad, Boyd’s Jordyn Todd buried 18 kills on 60 attacks, hitting .250.

Todd also made 18 digs and served a pair of aces as the Lady Yellowjackets fought back from down two sets to send the match to a tiebreaker. Goliad won the match 3-2 (25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11).

Goliad went on to win the 3A state title Saturday, beating Callisburg.

Todd was named to the 3A all-state tournament team following the 3A final. She joined Goliad’s Amaya Brown and Savannah Shaw, Callisburg’s Skylar Allen and Macie Satterwhite and East Bernard’s Jessica Rabius.

Brown was named the state tournament MVP.