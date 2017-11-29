Volleyball: Todd earns hitting honor – Boyd lands eight on 8-3A squad

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Boyd junior Jordyn Todd was an unstoppable force at the net for the Lady Yellowjackets on their way to the 3A state semifinal.

Todd buried a team-high and school record 580 kills, hitting .252 for the season. She also served 44 aces and made 462 digs for the three-time district champions.

Todd’s strong season earned her the 8-3A MVP hitter.

She was one of eight Lady Yellowjackets to receive district honors. Paradise landed two players on the all-league squad.

Boyd coach Dusty Crafton earned Coach of the Year, guiding the Lady Yellowjackets to a 13-1 record in district and 38-8 season record.

Boyd senior Jacey Cate was named the league’s top blocker. Cate blocked a team-high 98 shots to go along with 153 kills.

Boyd junior Larrin Maxwell took the libero honor. Maxwell cleaned up 699 shots throughout the season and served 32 aces.

Boyd junior Macee Valtr was the newcomer of the year. Valtr served a team-high 56 aces and buried 423 kills. She made 420 digs.

Boyd sophomore twins Laney and Tori Pellegrini earned first-team selections. Laney, a middle blocker, recorded 264 kills, hitting .300. She also blocked 64 shots and made 126 digs. At setter, Tori handed out 701 assists, served 45 aces and made 322 digs.

Paradise setter Saylea Mayfield joined the first team.

Boyd’s Macey McCune and Shaylee Martin made the second team with Paradise’s Gracie Barnett. McCune dished out 632 assists. Martin put down 98 kills with 27 blocks.

2017 DISTRICT 8-3A VOLLEYBALL TEAM

MVP: Breanna Box, Holliday

MVP HITTER: Jordyn Todd, Boyd

MVP BLOCKER: Jacey Cate, Boyd

MVP SETTER: Maddie Brown, Henrietta

MVP LIBERO: Larrin Maxwell, Boyd

MVP CO-SERVER: Racher Patrick, Nocona; Lexi James, Holliday

MVP DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Lizzie Riordan, Henrietta

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dusty Crafton, Boyd

FIRST TEAM

Audrey Gallagher, Henrietta; Lindsey Trent, Henrietta; KK Parker, Holliday; Bree Zeller, Holliday;

Averee Kleinhans, Nocona; Emma Meekins, Nocona; Ivy Dennis, Bowie; Trinity Tisdale, Jacksboro; Saylea Mayfield, Paradise; Hanna Kinnet, City View; Delaney Pellegrini, Boyd; Victoria Pellegrini, Boyd

SECOND TEAM

Abby Zamzow, Henrietta; Brynn Barger, Henrietta; Sierra Sissom, Holliday; Allie Miller, Holliday; Trystin Fenoglio, Nocona; Maddie Baker, Bowie; Kamryn Cantwell, Bowie; Carly Hart, Jacksboro; Gracie Barnett, Paradise; Belle Carwile, City View; Macey McCune, Boyd; Shaylee Martin, Boyd

HONORABLE MENTION

Boyd – Kamryn Frenzel, Becca Jordan

Paradise – Harley Mayfield, Ashley Kosman, Danae Meadows, Kennedy Schneck, Dori Skogberg

ALL-ACADEMIC

Boyd – Becca Jordan; Macey McCune, Shaylee Martin, Jacey Cate, Jordyn Todd, Macee Valtr, Larrin Maxwell, Kamryn Frenzel, Delaney Pellegrini, Victoria Pellegrini