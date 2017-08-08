Volleyball teams return to court at tourneys

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

After playing season openers Tuesday, several Wise County teams will be back on the floor Thursday in tournaments.

The Decatur Lady Eagles will play in the ASC/Nike Tournament at Denton Ryan. The Lady Eagles’ first game will be at 3 p.m. against Glen Rose. Decatur takes on Melissa at 6 p.m. Decatur will play Chisholm Trail at 12:15 p.m. Friday and Frisco Reedy at 1:30 p.m.

Northwest heads to the Mansfield ISD Sunrise Rotary Tournament. The Lady Texans will face L.D. Bell at noon at Timberview. Northwest takes on Creekview at 2 p.m. and Hereford at 5 p.m.

Alvord and Chico will be in Saint Jo Thursday. Chico takes on the Saint Jo JV at 1 p.m. and Electra at 2 p.m. in the Pantherdome. Alvord plays Graford at 2 p.m. and Collinsville at 3 p.m. in the old gym at Saint Jo.

Boyd and Bridgeport will head to Burkburnett for the Cool in Boomtown Tournament Friday.

Bridgeport opens the tournament at 8 a.m. Friday against Burkburnett. The Sissies play the Wichita Falls JV at 11 a.m. and Childress at 2 p.m.

Boyd takes on Knox City at 10 a.m., Borger at 1 p.m. and Vernon at 3 p.m.