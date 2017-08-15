Volleyball roundup: Entire county pick up wins

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Tags: Alvord Volleyball, Boyd Volleyball, Bridgeport Volleyball, Chico Volleyball, Decatur Volleyball, Northwest Volleyball, Paradise Volleyball

Satasha Kostelecky blocked six shots and buried eight kills as the Decatur Lady Eagles swept Keller Fossil Ridge Tuesday in their home opener.

Decatur won 25-13, 27-25, 25-18.

Autumn Finney added seven kills. Madison Lowery had five kills and 1.5 blocks. Makenna Gantt put down five kills and served three aces.

Boyd def. Godley

The fourth-ranked Boyd Lady Yellowjackets moved to 8-0, going on the road to sweep Godley Tuesday.

Boyd won 25-13, 25-16, 25-11, hitting .269 in the match.

Jordyn Todd put down 21 kills. Macee Valtr recorded eight kills with 10 digs.

Tori Pellegrini handed out 20 assists and Macey McCune nine.

Defensively, Larrin Maxwell made 14 digs. Jacey Cate had three blocks.

Northwest def. Arlington Lamar

The eighth-ranked Northwest Lady Texans swept Arlington Lamar in their home opener Tuesday.

Northwest won 25-14, 25-20, 25-23.

Oakley O’Dell led a trio of Lady Texans in double figures in kills with 19. Kori James added 14 and Bailey Tompkins 10.

Analise Lucio doled out 45 assists and made 13 digs. O’Dell and Jewell Pavlakovic had 10 digs apiece.

Paradise def. Poolville

The Paradise Lady Panthers fought back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Poolville in five sets Tuesday.

Paradise took the match 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8.

Gracie Barnett led the Lady Panthers with 14 kills and 17 digs to go along with 10 aces. Saylea Mayfield handed out 31 assists, while burying 10 kills.

Kennedy Schneck doled out 15 assists and Dori Skogberg 14.

Harley Mayfield made 21 digs.

Danae Meadows had five aces.

Bridgeport def. Azle

The Bridgeport Sissies beat Azle 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23.

Chico def. Savoy

The Chico Lady Dragons took down Savoy in three games, 25-9, 25-7. 25-14.

Alvord def. Forestburg

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs came back after dropping the first set to take the next three and beat Forestburg.

Alvord won 18-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12.

Kinly Walker buried nine kills with 18 digs. Kendall Connally doled out 14 assists. Abbey Bloomer made 30 digs.