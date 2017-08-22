Volleyball roundup: Decatur, Alvord, Northwest pick up wins

By Messenger staff | Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Tags: Alvord Volleyball, Boyd Volleyball, Chico Volleyball, Decatur Volleyball, Northwest Volleyball, Paradise Volleyball

Playing the 3A state runner-up Tuesday night, the Decatur Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets.

The Lady Eagles quickly turned the deficit into a signature victory, winning the final three games.

Decatur won 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-10.

“Down 2-0, we came back and showed a lot of heart for a young team,” said Decatur coach Clark Oberle.

“We made a lot of errors early and we talked about staying aggressive and playing with confidence.”

Autumn Finney led the Decatur comeback with 17 kills. Trinity Vinzant put down 11. Satasha Kostelecky tallied 10 kills with three blocks.

Cidnee Howard collected four aces and made several crucial digs against the potent Peaster attack.

With the win, Decatur (11-7) has won nine of 10. The lone loss in the span was to No. 1 Glen Rose.

Callisburg def. Boyd

Macie Satterwhite and Skylar Allen combined for nine kills in the fifth-set tiebreaker to lead Callisburg to the victory over No. 8 Boyd in their home debut Tuesday.

Callisburg took the match 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10.

Allen scored 22 kills. Satterwhite finished with 21.

Jordyn Todd buried 15 kills for the Lady Yellowjackets. Laney Pellegrini and Jacey Cate landed 13 apiece. Macee Valtr had 10.

Macey McCune handed out 22 assists and Tori Pellegrini 16.

Larrin Maxwell made 35 digs.

Alvord def. Gold-Burg

Christina Thomas put down 11 kills to lead the Alvord Lady Bulldogs to a sweep of Gold-Burg Tuesday night.

Alvord won 25-14, 25-13, 25-15.

Kendall Connolly handed out 21 assists.

Kinly Walker finished with six kills with 20 digs. Brittney Parris had three kills.

Abbey Bloomer made 20 digs.

Petrolia def. Chico

The Chico Lady Dragons fell in four games to Petrolia Tuesday, 25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-20.

Chico had beat Petrolia last Thursday at their tournament in two games.

“Petrolia had a few more girls than they had at the tournament,” said Chico coach Jody Carter. “We played them well, but came up short. They were the best hitting and skill team we have played all year. It was certainly a game that will prepare us for district.”

Lindsay def. Bridgeport

Northwest def. Mansfield Summit

The Northwest Lady Texans swept Mansfield Summit Tuesday.

Ponder def. Paradise

The Paradise Lady Panthers fell to Ponder in three games Tuesday.