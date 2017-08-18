Volleyball roundup: Chico wins 3 at tourney

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, August 18, 2017

Tags: Alvord Volleyball, Chico Volleyball, Northwest Volleyball

The Chico Lady Dragons earned three wins on the first day of their tournament Thursday. Chico beat Saint Jo (25-20, 25-11), Forestburg (21-25, 25-9, 15-11) and Petrolia (25-23, 25-11) to move to 8-1 on the season. Chico will resume play on Saturday against Quanah, Vernon Northside, Savoy and Gold-burg

Northwest wins two of three

Northwest went 2-1 at the Northwest ISD Tournament, beating Argyle (25-16, 21-25, 25-19) and Elgin, Okla. (25-7, 25-8). Vandegrift beat Northwest (25-19, 25-18).

Oakley O’Dell tallied 26 kills and Analise Lucio 55 assists in the three matches.

Northwest takes on Frisco Wakeland at 9 a.m., Southlake Carroll at 10 a.m. and Highland Park at noon.

Alvord takes two

Alvord picked up wins at the Poolville Tournament over Trenton (19-25, 25-12, 15-11) and Graford (25-20, 20-25, 15-12). The Lady Bulldogs fell to Poolville (25-16, 25-20). Kinly Walker recorded 20 kills and 55 digs. Kendall Connally had 41 assists.

Alvord will play Perrin and Fort Worth Northside Saturday.