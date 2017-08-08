Volleyball roundup: Bridgeport, Chico, Boyd, Northwest win openers

By Messenger staff | Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Tags: Boyd Volleyball, Bridgeport Volleyball, Chico Volleyball, Decatur Volleyball, Northwest Volleyball, Paradise Volleyball, Volleyball

Bridgeport def. Paradise

Kristen Grooms buried four of her team-best seven kills in the third set as the Bridgeport Sissies completed the sweep of Paradise (0-1) in the season opener.

Bridgeport (1-0) won 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.

Harley Mayfield led the Paradise attack with eight kills.

Lake Dallas def. Decatur

The Decatur Lady Eagles (0-1) dropped their season opener on the road Tuesday to Lake Dallas in four games.

Lake Dallas won 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20.

Autumn Finney led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills. Satasha Kostelecky added seven kills, four blocks and five aces. Madison Lowery turned in five kills and three blocks.

Chico def. Collinsville

In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A Region II bi-district match, the Chico Lady Dragons (1-0) took down Collinsville in four games, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14.

Jessica Byers turned in a huge effort with 20 kills.

Boyd def. Sanger

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets dropped the first set to Sanger before getting on track Tuesday.

The Lady Yellowjackets (1-0) won the final three games to take the match, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.

Northwest def. Mansfield

The Northwest Lady Texans started the season with a four-set win over Mansfield.

Northwest (1-0) won 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22.