Volleyball roundup: Boyd wins Burk tourney

Tags: Boyd Volleyball, Bridgeport Volleyball, Chico Volleyball, Decatur Volleyball, Northwest Volleyball

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets successfully defended their Cool in Boomtown title in Burkburnett Saturday.

Boyd beat District 8-3A rival Henrietta 25-13, 25-10 in the championship to finish off a 6-0 run through the tournament.

As a team, Boyd hit .400 at the tournament with 184 kills on 178 assists. The Lady Yellowjackets served at a 91 percent clip with 37 aces. Defensively, Boyd made 136 digs.

In pool play, Boyd beat Borger (25-13, 25-10), Vernon (25-13, 25-22) and Knox City (25-4, 25-5).

Boyd rallied to beat Windthorst in three games in the quarterfinals, 23-25, 25-14, 25-12 and then took down Pampa 25-15, 25-21 in the semifinals.

Bridgeport finished third in the silver division, beating City View 25-22, 25-22.

The Sissies defeated Mineral Wells 26-24, 25-18 before falling to Notre Dame 25-18, 16-25, 25-22 in bracket play.

Bridgeport went 2-2 in pool play, falling to Burkburnett (26-24, 20-25, 25-15) and Jacksboro (22-25, 25-23, 25-19) and beating the Burkburnett JV (25-15, 25-8) and Childress (25-18, 25-18).

Chico goes 1-1 in championship bracket at Saint Jo

After rolling through pool play, the Chico Lady Dragons won a match before falling to S&S at the Saint Jo Tournament.

S&S handed Chico its first loss of the season, 25-19, 14-25, 15-5.

Jessica Byers put down 24 kills and made 27 digs. Laynee North set the ball 68 times and served five aces.

Chico beat Electra in three sets, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13.

Jessica Byers recorded 17 kills. Michaela Martin added eight and Cassie Byers seven.

Northwest takes consolation in gold bracket

The Northwest Lady Texans brought home the consolation trophy in the gold bracket at the Mansfield Rotary Volleyball Tournament.

Northwest rebounded from a loss to Wichita Falls Rider (26-24, 21-25, 25-14) to win two straight to close the weekend. The Lady Texans beat Fossil Ridge 25-17, 25-18 and then recorded a 25-21, 25-23 win over Timber Creek.

Decatur finishes 1-1 in silver bracket

The Decatur Lady Eagles closed out the ASC Nike Denton Ryan Tournament with a 1-1 record in the silver bracket.

Decatur beat Cedar Hill 25-23, 25-11 before a loss to Chisholm Trail 15-25, 25-20, 25-21.

The Lady Eagles went 2-5 at the tournament.